Rosie O’Donnell: Most of the People at Trump’s Rallies Are ‘Paid to Be There’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” comedian Rosie O’Donnell said most of the people at rallies that President Donald Trump headlines were “paid to be there.”

O’Donnell said, “This man is like a joke and mainstream media treated him as a legitimate candidate as if they were two equals, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. It was a falsehood from the start. I think the best thing we can do is encourage people to vote. Come November. We will save democracy or lose it. That is the whole thing. If we save democracy and turn the House, he’s gone. It will take however long it takes to have the impeachment trial, but we will start the healing in America and not being on different sides and understand what this man did was unfair and inhumane and even to the people who trusted him the most. That’s what’s heartbreaking.”

She added, “You see these people at these rallies, most paid to be there, screaming he’s right and letting the racist deep dark corners of their soul flourish. It’s so against everything American. It really is. I hope we can flip this and save democracy. If we can’t, I have to believe fascism will take over in America. That will be the death of democracy, this 200 something-year-old experiment.”

