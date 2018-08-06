Rosie O’Donnell: Trump Not ‘Legitimate,’ Has a ‘Serious Mental Disorder,’ Should Be Impeached

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” comedian Rosie O’Donnell said President Donald Trump was not “mentally stable enough to run this country.”

O’Donnell said, “When I watched the Helsinki summit and I, too, watched our president abandon our nation and be totally the betrayer that he is, I was horrified.”

She continued, “He should not be president. I don’t believe he’s a legitimate president. I believe if it weren’t for Russia he never would have won. And the reason he’s not so panicked about Russia, he knows they will try again to do exactly what they did in 2016. Although the mainstream media won’t say it yet, they actually gave him the election. I believe that firmly and I think a lot of people do. I think the mainstream media is slowly coming around to where the people actually are. It took you a long time to call him a liar, and the man has been lying a long time since in office. I think Helsinki was the last straw for a lot of people. It’s like forget it. You can’t get more blatant than he did right there, swore his allegiance to Russia. I believe he should be impeached. I’m sickened by Congress that doesn’t call for impeachment when we have horrible evidence of his high crimes and misdemeanors.”

On Trump’s Twitter criticism of her, O’Donnell said, “He’s a horrible, horrible human with no soul. He has a very serious mental disorder.”

She added,”This guy is by no means mentally stable enough to run this country, and he should be impeached, and every congressman who hasn’t filed those articles should lose their jobs.”

