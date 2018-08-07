CNN’s Toobin: Trump Questioning Intelligence of Black People ‘Racist Acts’

Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), TMZ caught up with CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin who said President Donald Trump questioning the intelligence of African-Americans were “certainly racist acts.”

When asked about Trump’s criticism of LeBron James and Maxine Waters, Toobin said, “It’s not a, it’s a pattern, it’s black people. It’s calling black people ignorant.”

He continued, “Here in L.A., the Ball family at UCLA, he went after, you know, the NFL players who, you know, kneeled during the anthem. It’s one black athlete, black person after another.

On questioning the intelligence of African-Americans Toobin said.”Which is a historically horrible stereotype that he is feeding into.”

When asked if he believes Trump is a racist, Toobin said, “I don’t want to get into calling names but those are certainly racist acts.”

