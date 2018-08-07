Dem Rep Maloney: Democrats ‘Have Been Failing Miserably’ – ‘Getting Our Butt Kicked’

On Tuesday’s “MSNBC Live,” Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), who is running for New York Attorney General, stated that the Democratic Party has “been failing miserably. The Democratic Party better get its backbone back and better get off the couch and in the game. We are losing the Supreme Court. We’ve been getting our butt kicked in Washington.”

Maloney began by saying there is “long-term damage” being done to the Republican Party in the suburbs and the Democratic Party has best the candidates since he’s been in the House.

Maloney later added, “I’m very encouraged, but I take your point, right. We have been failing miserably. The Democratic Party better get its backbone back and better get off the couch and in the game. We are losing the Supreme Court. We’ve been getting our butt kicked in Washington. And so, these elections have enormous consequences. What I’m saying is that that is the result of getting rolled on Merrick Garland, which was a disgrace. That is the result of losing the presidential election, right? That is the [result] of losing our way as Democrats, and acting like a bunch of jerks who can only talk when a pollster tells us what to say. But if we get in the game now, Stephanie, we can change it.”

He further stated that Democrats are “on the verge” of turning their losing fortunes around.

