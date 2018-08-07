Mika Brzezinski Slams Trump’s ‘Disgusting, Deranged, Abusive’ Immigration Policy

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Mika Brzezinski brought up “major flaws” in President Donald Trump’s border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This is actually a shock,” co-host Joe Scarborough said of the report. “I thought that from the first time he brought this up … he’s a builder. … You’re telling me that it’s not completely locked down yet, all the details?”

Brzezinski replied, “It’s all part of his immigration policy, his concept on immigration — which includes separation children from their families.”

“You’ve told us about that,” stated Scarborough. “But what about the wall?”

“I’ve told you about that because every time we talk about it, every minute that goes by, those children are sitting there in detention facilities, away from their families, and their families have no idea if they will ever see them again, and the children have no idea if they will ever see their families again,” responded Brzezinski.

She continued, “It is worth repeating because it goes on right now. Anyhow, when you bring up the wall, and you bring up immigration President Trump, you bring up your disgusting, deranged, abusive policy.”

