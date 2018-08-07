NY Gov Cuomo: ‘I Will Do Nothing Cooperatively with ICE’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is “politically motivated” due to the actions of President Trump and vowed that he “will do nothing cooperatively with ICE.”

Cuomo said that Trump has “politicized ICE.”

He added, “I will do nothing cooperatively with ICE. I have sent them letters asking for an investigation. I have said, if they do any criminal acts, which a police force can do, we will take criminal action against ICE. Because I believe they are politically motivated.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett