Scarborough: Trump ‘Sacrificing’ All Other Groups for White, Non-College Grads

Tuesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reacted to the new Gallup approval ratings for President Donald Trump.

“CNBC’s John Harwood analyzed the source of Trump’s support and found in the data that whites with no college degree approved of the president’s job 58 to 39 percent, while 29 percent of all other than Americans approved, 66 percent disapprove. So, Joe, the numbers seem to be shifting just a bit for the president,” co-host Mika Brzezinski stated.

“[T]here’s always been a bit of a narrowcasting, but this is about as narrowcasting as it gets,” Scarborough said.

He went on to say, “I mean, Donald Trump is sacrificing just about every other group in America for this one group of white, non-college educated voters. … There just aren’t enough to get him over the top, or to get his candidates over the top in a lot of elections.”

