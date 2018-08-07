Watch: Balderson Declares Victory in Ohio, Thanks Trump and Pence

During a speech on Tuesday night, Troy Balderson, the Republican candidate in the special election in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, declared victory in the race and thanked President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Balderson said he is “very honored for the opportunity to represent” the district’s voters.

Balderson then thanked his family, his girlfriend, God, and his volunteers, before stating, “I’d like to thank President Trump. … I’d also like to take the time to thank Vice President Pence, … and the big shoes that I’ll be filling, I wouldn’t have got through a lot without him, through this process, Congressman Pat Tiberi (R).” Balderson also thanked NRCC Chairman Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH).

Balderson also vowed he will work so that in November, “I have earned your vote for a second time.”

