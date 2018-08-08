Gohmert: Mueller ‘Hoping He Will Affect the Election and Screw Over’ Trump

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said special counsel Robert Mueller would “love” it if his investigation into Russian election meddling during the 2016 presidential election goes past September and affects the 2018 midterm elections.

Gohmert said, “When I hear that Giuliani is saying, ‘Oh, if it goes past September 1, Mueller will be blamed for you know, playing politics and affecting the election,’ Mueller could care less, he would love to affect the election.”

He continued, “This is a guy who sat down, looked Trump in the face and said, basically begging him to appoint him again as director of the FBI. And when he doesn’t get it, he becomes special counsel of an area he is totally disqualified from because he was FBI director in part of the investigation into Russia trying to buy uranium that enabled Hillary to get CFIUS to approve the sale so they could make $145 million. Mueller should be investigated, but instead, he is the special counsel. This is a guy that doesn’t care. He is hoping he will affect the election and screw over the president.”

He added, “Looking at it from Mueller’s standpoint, okay, he times this 90 days before the election and says we want to ask questions knowing that they will probably come back with conditions he can’t accept. He will have to do a subpoena. And even if the president does agree to testify, then he gets him in a perjury trap which will help him indict.”

