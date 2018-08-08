Kasich: Ohio Voters Sent a Message to GOP — Knock Off Chaos, Separating Families, Crazy Tariffs

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said the close congressional special election result in Ohio’s 12th district was a message to the Republican Party from voters.

When asked about the results last night, Kasich said. “There’s no question that people sent a message to the party, to Republicans, knock it off, the chaos, the divisions, I mean kids being separated from their parents at the border, these crazy tariffs. Hey, we’re going to take your health care. We’re going to kill Obamacare, which means you’re not going to have any health care. Or if you have a pre-existing condition, well, you might be out of luck. This is kind of what gets communicated and what’s happened here. I cannot describe to you how amazing it was that the race was close because of this Delaware County, for example.”

He continued, “The republican in Delaware county would normally get about 70% of the vote. This was like 50-50. And so if you look at how Donald Trump did in the general in Delaware County, he probably got around, I don’t know, 65 or 70, but then this candidate gets 50 percent. And it’s because a lot of Republican women, they don’t like this noise. They don’t like this division.”

