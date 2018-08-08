Lieberman: Trump’s Sanctions on Iran Squeezing Regime, May Lead to a New Revolution

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT), the chairman of United Against Iran, said President Donald Trump’s sanctions on Iran are squeezing the regime in power and might “lead to a new Iranian revolution.”

Lieberman said, “I think they’ll help because I think particularly they’re coming at a time when there is more instability in Iran than there has been for a long, long time. Probably since the protests after the fraudulent elections in June of 2009. What I mean is the economy is tanking. The currency of Iran has lost 80% of its value in the last year. Unemployment is sky high. Almost every day, somewhere in Iran there is a protest to the government, and it is mostly about the economy, about corruption in the government, about extremism in the government. And some of it, interestingly, is ‘we don’t want to be in Lebanon. We don’t want to be in Gaza. We want our money to be spent in Iran on us.’ That’s what the Iranian people are saying. These sanctions from President Trump and the administration will squeeze the Iranians more and maybe force the government to come back and negotiate a better nuclear agreement, or it will lead to a new Iranian revolution.”

He added, “It won’t be easy. I’m afraid the mullahs are capable of behaving like Assad in Syria, and if the people rise up, they’ll turn their guns on their own people, but maybe not. What I see is a country where the majority of people are really fed up with the government. And there is every reason for them to be fed up—no freedom, no economic opportunity, a lot of corruption at the top of the government.”

