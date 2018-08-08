Ocasio-Cortez: Democrats Should Decide Whether to Back Pelosi After They Win House

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) stated that Democrats should wait until after the election to decide whether they’ll back House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as speaker.

Anchor Chris Cuomo asked Ocasio-Cortez whether she will support Pelosi for speaker if the Democrats re-take the House.

Ocasio-Cortez answered, “I think — again, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, as you mentioned, I’ve got to win my race first. But we’ve got to take a look at what’s going on. We’ve got to take a look at winning the House back in November, and then once the House is won, we have to make that decision from there. You know, I think, it’s not about a referendum on any one person, but it needs to be a referendum on where we are at as a team, as a collective, as people who are interested in advancing the economic and social issues in America.”

She added, “You know, I think it is like that red herring, where the more time we spend…debating any one individual person or figure is less time that we spend talking about Medicare for all, tuition-free public college, and a great new deal.”

