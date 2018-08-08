Scarborough on Midterms: ‘Women Are Probably the Greatest Threat to the Republican Majority Right Now’

During Wednesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough reacted to the highest amount of women ever being nominated for governor and House seats in November’s mid-term elections, declaring women to be the potential downfall of the GOP majority because President Donald Trump has “offended” and thus “activated” them.

“I wonder if … mainstream conservatives in the age of Trump are going to underperform every time [and] that this is a party right now that is, at least in the primaries, at war with itself?” Scarborough asked.

He then added, “As you look at the map last night, and you look at these races as we continue, this is sort of the home stretch before we go into the final push after Labor Day. That seems to be the overarching headline of all of these results — that women have not just been offended by Donald Trump, but they have been activated to such a level that, that’s probably, women are probably the greatest threat to the Republican majority right now.”

(h/t Grabien)

