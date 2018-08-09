Ingraham: ‘America That We Know and Love Doesn’t Exist Anymore’ in Some Parts of the Country

Wednesday on her Fox News Channel show, Laura Ingraham reacted to Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) criticisms of the Democratic leadership that the socialist said is stuck in the 1990s, the era of “soccer moms” and Furbies.

“As if [Ocasio-Cortez] knows all of America from her loft in Queens,” Ingraham stated.

Ingraham then argued Ocasio-Cortez is “kind of right in a general sense.”

“Because in some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” she explained. “Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people and they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically in some ways the country has changed. Now, much of this is related to both illegal and in some cases, legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.”

Ingraham continued, “Remember the old Democrats, maybe some of them that Ocasio-Cortez is referring to, they used to think that borders mattered. But the new activists believe enforcing immigration laws is essentially an ongoing human rights violation — of course, they want to abolish ICE and so forth.”

“The president can be so persuasive, so give us the whole truth, Mr. President, the good, the bad and yes, the uncomfortable. This is a national emergency and he must demand that Congress act now. There is something slipping away in this country and it’s not about race or ethnicity. It’s what was once a common understanding by both parties that American citizenship is a privilege, and one that at a minimum requires respect for the rule of law and loyalty to our constitution,” she concluded.

