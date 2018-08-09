Jerry Jones: ‘So Proud’ of Dak Prescott’s National Anthem Stance

In June, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott came out in favor of standing for the National Anthem, which was met with criticism.

Prescott did not back down, despite the criticism, saying, “It’s just important for me to go out there, hand over my heart, represent our country and just be thankful and not take anything I’ve been given and my freedom for granted.”

TMZ Sports met up with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week and asked about the backlash his star quarterback has received.

“I’m so proud of him, just proud of him the way he leads the team — for not letting it mess with their practices,” Jones told TMZ Sports.

