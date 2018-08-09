Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Funeral Expenses’ Will Be Reduced Under ‘Medicare for All’

During Wednesday’s “Cuomo Primetime” on CNN, Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) defended “Medicare for All,” reasoning the cost of “funeral expenses” will be reduced.

“We’re paying for this system,” Ocasio-Cortez told host Christ Cuomo. “Americans have the sticker shock of health care as it is, and what we’re also not talking about is why aren’t we incorporating the cost of all the funeral expenses of those who died because they can’t afford access to health care? That is part of the cost of our system.”

She added, “Why don’t we talk about the cost of reduced productivity because of people who need to go on disability, because of people who are not able to participate in our economy because they are having issues like diabetes or they don’t have access to the health care that they need?”

