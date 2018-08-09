Schumer: Roe v. Wade Is Part of the ‘Fabric of American Life,’ Endangered by Kavanaugh

Thursday on Marist Poll’s podcast “Poll Hub,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) said the Roe versus Wade Supreme Court decision is part of the “fabric of American life,” which is in danger from president Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Schumer said, “I think what it is is we’ve had Roe for so long, and it’s been so much the part and fabric of American life that people think, ‘Well, no matter who’s on the Court, it’ll pretty much stay where it is.’ I don’t think that’s accurate. As you know Trump choose his twenty five, the list he choose from a list of twenty five composed by two groups, one The Heritage Foundation…and the other is The Federalist Society.”

Schumer said in particular the Federalist Society’s goal has been to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

He added, “My view is this, if both the Senate and the American people become convinced that the confirmation of Kavanaugh will cut back on healthcare dramatically, will cut back on women’s freedom and women’s healthcare in particular that he will lose.”

