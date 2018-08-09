Schumer: Trump ‘Has Done Real Damage to the American Character’

Thursday on Marist Poll’s podcast “Poll Hub,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) said President Donald Trump had ”done real damage to the American character.”

Schumer said, “We all knew he had some character traits that were not very admirable, no fidelity to the truth, a bulling, an ego that is enormous and as president its gotten much, much worse. So lots of Republicans are very uncomfortable with Trump even if they agree with him on a bunch the issues. Because he has done real damage to the American character. We have never has a president who has behaved the way that Trump has.”

He added, “He has shown such low and weak character that it has hurt America.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN