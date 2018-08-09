Tlaib on Whether She’ll Support Pelosi as Democratic Leader: ‘Probably Not’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) stated she probably won’t vote for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to be speaker or minority leader.

Co-host John Berman asked, “When you are elected, formally, in November, you will have a vote as part of the Democratic Caucus as to who will be the next Democratic leader, whether it be the minority leader or the speaker of the House, will you vote for Nancy Pelosi?”

Tlaib responded, “Probably not.”

She added, “I need someone that, again, is connected with the different levels of poverty that’s going on, the fact that there are structures and barriers for working families in my district that need to be dismantled. And supporting big banks and supporting efforts that I don’t think put the people first, is troubling.”

(h/t WFB)

