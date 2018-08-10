Dem Rep Jeffries: Pelosi Is a ‘Legislative Mastermind’

Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) put his full support behind “legislative mastermind” House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Jeffries replied, “I strongly support Nancy Pelosi and the leadership team that is currently in place. Nancy Pelosi led us to the promised land back in 2006. Nancy Pelosi led us into the majority, to the promised land back in 2006, and I think she’s on the cusp, along with the entire Democratic Caucus, of doing that again.”

He continued, “Nancy Pelosi is a legislative mastermind. She’s done a tremendous job. We’re going to be united and focused on delivering for the American people as we move forward––lower health care costs, increased pay. We’re in the midst of wage stagnation right now. We don’t have an unemployment problem, thank you Barack Obama, but we do have an underemployment problem.”

