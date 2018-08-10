Ingraham: My Comments About Distorted America ‘Had Nothing to Do with Race or Ethnicity’

During her Thursday “Ingraham Angle” on Fox News Channel, Laura Ingraham addressed pushback and misrepresentations of her remarks from Thursday where she explained how America was changing with the shift in how Democrats view immigration.

“I want to start tonight by addressing my commentary at the top of last night’s show,” Ingraham began. “A message to those who are distorting my views, including all white nationalists and especially one racist freak whose name I will not even mention: You do not have my support, you don’t represent my views, and you are antithetical to the beliefs I hold dear.”

She continued, “The purpose of last night’s angle was to point out that the rule of law — meaning secure borders — is something that used to bind our country together. And despite what some may be contending – I made explicitly clear that my commentary had nothing to do with race or ethnicity, but rather a shared goal of keeping America safe, and her citizens safe and prosperous. Furthermore, as I have said repeatedly on this show, merit-based immigration does wonders for our country’s economy, our way of life and how we define our country – I even said that in my opening thoughts last night. I want to make it really clear that my concern will continue to remain with the families who have suffered the tragic results of illegal immigration, the children put in dangerous and unfair situations at the border, and all those border agents around the country who work to keep our country safe.”

