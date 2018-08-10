Maher: ‘Do We Really Need Strengthening Our Borders?’ Immigration from Mexico ‘Isn’t a Problem’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher asked if the US really needs to strengthen its borders and said, “immigration isn’t a problem from Mexico. We need those people. They want to be here.”

After playing a clip of Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s comments on demographic change in the US, Maher asked, “So, is the dog whistle dead, we’re just saying it outright?”

Later on, Maher read a statement by CNN host Fareed Zakaria about immigration and stated Zakaria’s remarks aren’t “totally dissimilar from what she’s saying, without some of the ugliness to it, but policy-wise, it’s not that different.”

He added that Ingraham “is not a good person for what she’s saying,” and asked what the Democrats’ plan for immigration is.

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) responded by pointing to immigration legislation that passed the Senate that had a pathway to citizenship and stronger borders.

Maher then responded, “Do we really need strengthening our borders? I mean, I hear all Democrats say that, just the way they always first say, ‘I’m a big supporter of the 2nd Amendment.’ How about just saying it’s not a problem? It’s — immigration isn’t a problem from Mexico. We need those people. They want to be here.”

