Maher: I Think They’ll Do Well, But How Will the Democrats ‘Blow It’ in 2018?

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he thinks Democrats will “do well” in the 2018 elections, and wondered how “the Democrats are going to blow it?”

While interviewing MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell, Maher asked, “So, the election is in 90 days or something like that. How do you think the Democrats are going to blow it? I mean, they’re so good at it, and there’s this blue wave predicted, and you know, I think you and I are very close on policy. We’re not always close on predictions. What do you think’s going to happen? I think that we will — the Democrats will do well.”

