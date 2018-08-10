Michael Eric Dyson Laments ‘Black Men of Valor’ Being ‘Muffled’ in NFL

"Here we are talking about the one year anniversary of white supremacists and nationalists and neo-Nazis expressing their right to protest in America, and yet these black men of valor ... are being muffled": @MichaelEDyson contrasts Charlottesville with NFL anthem protests pic.twitter.com/fvUfdZIu9E

Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson linked the Charlottesville protests with the NFL National Anthem protests on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the violent riots.

“Here we are talking about the one year anniversary of white supremacists and nationalists and neo-Nazis expressing their right to protest in America, and yet these black men of valor, of integrity, of courage and bravery are being muffled,” Dyson said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Dyson then called on players like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to “raise a voice and say something important” in favor of the protests.

