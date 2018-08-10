Mika Weeps — MSNBC Co-host Says Reagan Video Brought Her to Tears After Seeing Ingraham Remarks

To open Friday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Mika Brzezinski compared a video of former President Ronald Reagan discussing immigration in America with Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham describing the change in America with how Democrats view immigration.

“[N]early 30 years separate those moments, Joe, but, I mean, watching Ronald Reagan speak that way actually brings me to tears right now,” Brzezinski said. “Especially seeing the way Laura Ingraham really tried to encapsulate her vision of America right before that. It is one beautiful outlook of how we have become this beautiful country, versus something very trashy, very ugly and very sad.”

“Well, Ronald Reagan is so uplifting, because, as Ronald Reagan always — he had this beautiful talent to reconnect us with who we were,” co-host Joe Scarborough added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent