MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Laura Ingraham ‘Articulating and Embracing a Racist Ideology’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s comments about changing American demographics was “articulating and embracing a racist ideology.”

Wallace said, “You know what needs to happen? A Republican with a body part I won’t say should find a body part I will say, a spine, and call on all Republicans to boycott Laura Ingraham’s program until she apologizes for articulating and embracing a racist ideology like disparaging legal immigration.”

She continued, “That is a bridge I have never heard championed by Republicans, never. John McCain as a candidate attacked one of his own supporters for calling Barack Obama a Muslim.”

She added, “I agree it is a recessive gene in the Republican party but the Republican party’s good leaders, the ones who won elections, they celebrated legal immigrants and illegal immigrants to this country. Jeb Bush was run out of the GOP primary for saying illegal immigration was an act of love. Now you’ve got one of the prime hosts at another network articulating something cheered on by David Duke. What’s happening?”

(h/t RCP Video)

