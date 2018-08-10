Steele: ‘Wouldn’t Surprise Me’ if Omarosa and Trump ‘Worked Out This Reality TV Production’ That Will ‘Distract Us’

On Friday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” MSNBC Political Analyst and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele stated he didn’t want to go down the “rabbit hole” of the claims in Omarosa’s new book, which he believes lack credibility, and it wouldn’t surprise him “if she and the president have already worked out this reality TV production, and this is all just more drama and BS that’s going to be shoved in our face to distract us” from real issues.

Steele said he doesn’t find Omarosa’s claims that she was uncomfortable staying in the White House credible.

He continued, “You know, can we just stop? Please, let’s not go down this rabbit hole, people. Let’s not go down this rabbit hole. I’m not buying the, oh my God, woe is me, this was horrible, when it was very — made very clear to us by Omarosa that those of us who were repelled by this president’s behavior, his words, and his actions would bow down to him. So, my question to her is, are you now bowing down to him? Because the rest of us who have a problem with this, which you now seem to have, we were told this would be the consequence. I’m not buying any of this. It’s about book sales. It’s about being close to the president. It wouldn’t surprise me if she and the president have already worked out this reality TV production, and this is all just more drama and BS that’s going to be shoved in our face to distract us from the real narratives that are eating at this country on race, on the economy, on health care, on — and certainly, you know, everything else. I just — I’m not playing. I’m sorry.”

