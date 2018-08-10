The number of double votes allegedly cast in the 2016 presidential election is “nearly four times the margin of victory” in the 2000 presidential election, Government Accountability Insititute (GAI) research director Eric Eggers reveals.

Eggers appeared on Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Tonight to discuss his new book, Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election, which details how in the 2016 election, there were allegedly 2,100 examples of double voting.

EGGERS: We did an unprecedented look at the national level and all the publicly available voter rolls we could gather, and we hired a data expert and contracted a commercial database and what we found was stunning. We found, in the state of Florida, what appear to be over 2,100 examples of double voting. That means, 2,100 Floridians cast one ballot in 2016 and then cast a second ballot in a different state … that’s nearly four times the margin of victory in the 2000 presidential election. This idea that voter fraud doesn’t occur on a scale to sway significant elections is clearly just not true.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Eggers said that his research found 8,400 double votes overall across the country in the 2016 presidential election.

“There were 1,800 ballots cast by noncitizens in the state of Virginia over the course of just a few years,” Eggers told Breitbart News. “And of course, the Democrats’ reaction to this, led by Terry McAuliffe, is actually not to say, ‘Hey that’s a problem, we should go try to figure out what’s going on and fix it.’ They just quietly remove the noncitizens from the voter rolls and try to act like nothing happened.”