Border Patrol Chief: I Need More Agents, Technology, and Wall – Separating Families Is Tough, But There Have To Be Consequences

During an interview broadcast on Saturday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost stated she needs more agents, technology, and “more wall.” She also said that she has had to separate parents from their kids, and that while it isn’t easy, “when you violate the law…there needs to be a consequence.”

Provost said, “I need more men and women. I need more technology. I need more wall.”

She also stated, “The majority of my men and women are parents. I’m a parent myself. Law enforcement’s a difficult job. In my 26 years in law enforcement, both as a local police officer and as a Border Patrol agent, I have had to separate parents from their children. It’s not an easy task. But when you violate the law, and it is a violation of law to cross the border illegally between the ports of entry, then there needs to be a consequence.”

