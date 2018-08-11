Brooks: GOP Losing ‘Sort of the Enterprising Side of That Party’ in Suburbs

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the GOP has been struggling in suburban areas and in doing so, “the Republican Party is losing what was the — sort of the enterprising side of that party. And when you do that, you become a minority party.”

Brooks stated, “Republicans are doing pretty well in rural areas. They’re still doing that. And the Trump base is pretty solid. They’re always doing poorly in the cities. But it’s the suburban counties around Columbus, it’s the suburban counties that tended to have been Republican, that they are — whether it’s Loudoun County in Virginia, or in around Denver and Fort Collins or those areas, those used to be Republican areas. But they are places that are growing, that benefit from globalization, and that are pretty ethnically diverse. They’re enterprising people who work in suburban office parks. And Donald Trump speaks to those people not at all. And so, to me, it’s not just Trump. It’s almost the Republican Party is losing what was the — sort of the enterprising side of that party. And when you do that, you become a minority party.”

