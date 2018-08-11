Brooks: Trump ‘Constantly Whipping Up’ ‘Sense of White Identity’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated President Trump has been “constantly whipping up that sense of white identity.”

Brooks said, “White identity politics has been his calling card for a long, long time, maybe stretching back generations of the Trump family.”

He added, “[T]o me, Donald Trump’s main failure is constantly whipping up that sense of white identity. Not many even Republicans 20 years ago thought that being white was a strong part of their identity. But now it’s like 55%. And so he’s stirred that up. And then the second problem is, you just can’t have a party that’s basically all white. Because when you overlay our racial problems with our political problems, you get instant poison. And so, the failure to do anything about that is by itself a gigantic problem.”

