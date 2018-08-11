Davids: ‘The President Is Not a Primary Topic’ on the Campaign Trail

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Congressional candidate Sharice Davids (D-KS) stated President Trump “is not a primary topic” that she hears on the campaign trail.

Davids said that while it isn’t “helpful” for the president to say that her opponent, Representative Kevin Yoder (R-KS), is fighting for the Trump agenda, “the president is not a primary topic that I’m hearing from people. You know, as I go around, and I have meet and greets and we’re knocking on doors and talking to folks, the primary thing I’m hearing about is health care. There are too many people who are concerned about what they’re going to do if they get sick or that they don’t have health insurance or that they’re struggling with high premiums. The things that people are concerned about are not just the president of the United States, it’s how are we going to improve opportunity for the folks right here.”

