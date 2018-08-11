Judge Jeanine to Robert Mueller: ‘Give Up Your Phony Investigation and Get Yourself Your Own Criminal Defense Attorney’

Saturday during her “Opening Statement” on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro dismissed the view that the Department of Justice special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was negative for Republicans.

According to Pirro, the probe was drawing attention to Democratic Party ties to Russia and she also made the claim that Mueller sought money from Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to fund an FBI operation.

“Why would you ask for millions of dollars from a Russian oligarch, banned from the United States, to fund an FBI operation?” Pirro said. “Should you even have asked the oligarch for tens of millions of dollars and for his services? Because that is a crime, isn’t it, Bob?”

That and Mueller’s use of the infamous Steele dossier as the basis for his probe according to Pirro should be cause for concern for Mueller, and perhaps a reason for him to seek his own legal counsel.

“Bob, I really think it is time for you to give up your phony investigation and get yourself your own criminal defense attorney,” she added.

