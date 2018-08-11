NY Times’ Friedman Says FNC’s Gutfeld Is a ‘Moron,’ Predicts ‘Mother Nature’ Will Be on the 2020 Ballot

Saturday on CNN’s “Smerconish,” New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman doubled down on his insistence the media should give President Donald Trump’s rallies and tweets hyper-coverage given that it could be a net negative and not a net positive for Trump as some have suggested.

Friedman made that case in a column last week, which was criticized by Fox News Channel’s “The Five” co-host Greg Gutfeld. After airing a clip of Gutfeld’s critique, Friedman called Gutfeld “a moron.”

“I don’t know who was the moron from Fox News who made that point that ‘how did that work in 2016?’” Friedman said. “The question that I would ask is how is it working in 2018.”

Friedman also said given Trump’s lack of attention to the so-called climate change issue could be a negative against the incumbent president in 2020 as well.

“Watch that issue,” he said. “Mother Nature could be on the ballot in 2020.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor