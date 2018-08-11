WATCH: Man Accused of Beating Sikh Gives Court the Middle Finger

The son of a California police chief accused of beating an elderly Sikh man raised two middle fingers in his first court appearance Friday.

A video captured by KTXL shows Tyrone McAllister, 18, raising two middle fingers and grinning before dropping his hands and flipping the bird off one more time before exiting the courtroom.

McAllister appeared in court Friday after authorities arrested him for allegedly beating Sahib Singh, 71, along with an accomplice, while the victim was taking a Monday morning stroll through Manteca, California.

Surveillance video showed two thugs dressed in hoodies punching and kicking Singh to the ground before the man in the black hoodie pulled out a gun.

Singh suffered injuries that required him to use a neck brace. He is recovering from his injuries, but says he is too afraid to go on his morning walk.

Authorities identified one of the suspects as the estranged son of Union City Police Chief Daryl McCallister. Chief McCallister, in a Wednesday message posted to the Union City Police Department’s Facebook page, said he was “completely disgusted” when he heard the news.

“Words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel right now,” Chief McCallister wrote in part. “My stomach has been churning from the moment I learned this news.”

McCallister faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, and elder abuse. The other suspect, who is 16 years old, has not been named because he is a juvenile.

A judge did not set bail for McCallister.