Elijah Cummings: ‘I Do Not Believe That President Trump Has Been a Man of His Word’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) declared President Donald Trump had not been a man of his word.

Cummings said, “I think it’s a low bar for the president of the United States to simply say he’s against racism. He’s got to do better than that. He’s got to address the people who are espousing racist type comments and doing racist type acts, white supremacy. Seems like he can’t say those words. But I think he can do better.”

He continued, “It’s one thing to say things, it’s another thing when we look at the direction that you’re going and see that the very things that you say that you stand for, you undermine through your actions. For example, I believe that he is about the business of suppressing the vote. I look at the way he has dealt with health care, taking away health care for so many Americans, and I look at the way he has treated, and his administration has treated, the young immigrant children and their parents. That is horrendous. And so when I hear the words, words ring hollow with me.”

He added, “I look at a person’s actions, and you can label them however you want to label them. But I do not believe that President Trump has been a man of his word. I kept going back to his inauguration speech and I ask the president right now to go back and read his inauguration speech when he talked about unity and bringing people together and how our unity will allow us to be the very best in the world. And I think he has done, through his actions, almost everything he could to take that unity and throw it away.”

