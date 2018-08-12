Ex-Trump Aide Marc Short: Trump’s ‘Mixed Messages’ After Charlottesville ‘Unfortunate’

Former White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short on Pres. Trump saying there were "very fine people on both sides" in the wake of Charlottesville: "That was mixed messaging and that was unfortunate, but to say that he never called them out is also wrong" #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/tu9QxnhYVN

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” the former White House Director of legislative affairs Marc Short said President Donald Trump saying there were “very fine people on both sides” after the violence in Charlottesville last year “was unfortunate.”

Short said, “The White House didn’t handle it as well as it could have from a PR perspective.”

He added, “So we say the president didn’t call it out by name, but he did. We mixed the messages which was unfortunate and wrong but he president did call it out, and too often we don’t actually remember that.”

