Fmr Obama US Attorney: Omarosa ‘Should Probably Get Herself a Lawyer’ — ‘Likely a Technical Crime or Two that’s Been Committed’

After secretly recording a conversation in the Situation Room, @JoyceWhiteVance says @OMAROSA should probably think about getting a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/4B3jcCFzNW

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, former Obama U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance advised former White House staffer and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman to get a lawyer because she “likely” committed a crime in secretly taping White House chief of staff John Kelly as he fired her.

“There’s likely a technical crime or two that’s been committed here,” Vance told host Kasie Hunt. “Obviously, prosecutors don’t choose to prosecute every technical crime that’s been committed, but she probably should get herself a lawyer.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent