Lindsay Graham: ‘These Investigations Against Trump Were Corrupt to the Core’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, which has turned into special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, was “corrupt at the core.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MACCALLUM: I want to ask you before I let you go a non-foreign policy question with regards to Bruce Ohr, who is a Department of Justice official Who worked under Sally Yates and just a few offices down from the head of the Justice Department. He’s becoming a much more central figure in what looks to be the initiation of this Russia investigation. What do you know about that?

GRAHAM: Well, he was the number four guy at the Department of Justice. His wife worked for Fusion GPS, the firm hired by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign to get — to find dirt on Trump. They hired Christopher Steele, a former British agent, who went to Russia to gather a dossier that I think is a bunch of political garbage.

Here’s what I would tell the American people. Both campaigns were investigated by the FBI and the Department of Justice in 2016. When it came to the Clinton campaign, she got a pass. The criminal investigation of the Clinton campaign was a joke. When it came to the Trump campaign, it was corrupt, it was biased and I think unethical. Mr. Ohr should not have had any role in investigating the Trump campaign because his wife worked at Fusion GPS. The two — the FBI agent in charge of the Clinton campaign hated Trump, liked Clinton, and also started the counterintelligence investigation against Trump. When it came to Dianne Feinstein, they went to her and said, hey, there’s a Chinese person working on your staff that we think may be tied to the Chinese government. When it came time to — they never did the same for Trump. So these investigations against Trump were corrupt at the core. They gave Clinton a pass. Bruce Ohr was at least unethical. We need a special counsel to look at all things Department of Justice and FBI when it came to the Trump investigation, particularly the counterintelligence investigation.