MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt: Is the GOP ‘Becoming a Party That Is Fundamentally Anti-Black?’

Sunday, MSNBC “Kasie DC” host Kasie Hunt posed the question if the Republican Party was “becoming a party that is fundamentally anti-black.”

“I don’t know if I’ll go that far, yet,” former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele responded. “We have our roots, though.”

Steele added that there was a strategy in the former President Richard Nixon campaign in 1968 to “bring into the fold” people who were anti-black, and now President Donald Trump “gives countenance to it.”

