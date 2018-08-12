Pelosi: Mitch McConnell Does Not Call Out Trump’s Racism Because of His Own

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R.-KY) was being “racist” when he said the Republicans would stop President Barack Obama’s agenda.

Therefore, he does not comment on President Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

Partial transcript as follows:

CAPEHART: I’m going to ask you the same question that I asked my previous panel in terms of we focus on President Trump and his culpability in worsening race relations but you’ve been on Capitol Hill for a long time. You’ve worked with Speaker Ryan you know Mitch McConnell, why haven’t they spoken up as leaders in the United States against something as pernicious white supremacy and racism? PELOSI: Let me remind you that when the Republicans took power when President Obama was president of the United States, what Mitch McConnell said is the most important thing we can do is to make sure he does not succeed. If that wasn’t a racist statement — that is unthinkable. We worked with President Bush although we had our differences. You don’t make a statement to make sure the president doesn’t succeed. Why did he say that? Why did he say that? So I think that when you ask that question, you’re attribute ago higher set of values to the speaker and to leader McConnell than is worthy of their actions.

