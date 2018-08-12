Pelosi to Dem Candidates: Do Whatever You Need to Win — I’ll Get Your Support After the Election

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she tells Democratic Party congressional candidates to “do whatever you have to do” and “just win, baby” when asked about those who have said they will not support her as leader if they are elected.

Pelosi said, “I haven’t asked one person for a vote. I haven’t asked a candidate or an incumbent for a vote. I know how important it is for us to win the election because I see up close and personal what the Republicans and this president are doing. I do not think the opponents should select the leaders of our party. The Republicans are spending tens of millions of dollars against me because they’re afraid of me. I out raise them in the political arena, I outsmart them at the negotiating table and because I’m a woman who is going to be at the seat of that table. That for me is very important. If Hillary Clinton had won, it would be different but I’m not yielding that.”

She added, “Now I do believe none of us is indispensable but I think I’m the best person for the job and I won’t let the Republican ads which are just flooding these districts — I say to candidates do whatever you have to do, just win, baby. One in five America lives in poverty. We must win this. When the caucus decides, it will decide whose name to send to the floor. Only after the election will I ask people for their support.”