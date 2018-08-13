Al Sharpton: Trump Snubbing McCain ‘Petty,’ He Is ‘Too Small’ to Be President

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump giving a speech and signing the “John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019” without mentioning Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), was “petty.”

Sharpton said,”It’s petty.”

He added, “It’s petty. I keep saying he’s too small to be in this big position. You ought to by now be looking at the impact and effect of the bill, so what if it’s named after someone I disagree with? When does he grow up and become president?”

