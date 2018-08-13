Watch: FNC’s Hilton Highlights Findings from ‘Compromised: How Money and Politics Drive FBI Corruption’

During the Swamp Watch segment on the Sunday broadcast of his Fox News Channel show, “The Next Revolution,” Steve Hilton discussed the Government Accountability Institute’s new book, Compromised: How Money and Politics Drive FBI Corruption.

The book details how former FBI Director James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller have both “made millions” by selling out their insider expertise to the highest bidder to enrich themselves.

“[T]hanks to detailed research from the Government Accountability Institute in their new book Compromised: How Money and Politics Drive FBI Corruption, we now have evidence of how both Comey and Mueller both made millions off the Surveillance State that they themselves promoted,” said Hilton.

