Heilemann: Omarosa’s Conclusion That Donald Trump Is a Racist Not Breaking News

Monday, NBC News analyst John Heilemann reacted on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claiming she heard President Donald Trump using a racial slur about African-Americans on tape.

Heilemann said the former “Apprentice” star’s conclusion that Trump is a racist is “not in the category of breaking news.”

“It’s extraordinary that she was taping the chief of staff,” Heilemann stated. “It’s extraordinary that she got a recording device in the sit room, both that she presumed to do that surreptitiously and that she was able to do that. There are a number of kind of incredible things about it, but is there anything we learned about Donald Trump from that interview that we didn’t already know? I mean, the assertion by Omarosa that she’s come to the conclusion that Donald Trump is a racist, well, that’s sort of not in the category of breaking news. … That’s in the category of breaking duh.”

