Omarosa: Hope Hicks Prepped Trump to Lie in Lester Holt Interview, But He’s Too ‘Mentally Challenged’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” former White House staffer and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman said former White House communications director Hope Hicks “prepped” President Donald Trump to lie to NBC’s Lester Holt during an interview in which Trump discussed the reasons he fired former FBI director James Comey.

Co-host Velshi asked, “I want to talk about the Lester Holt interview. You said that the team prepared him well, then he went into the interview and he said what a lot of people believed to be the truth, that he fired Jim Comey over Russia. So was he being prepped to lie?”

Manigault Newman said, “He was being prepped by Hope Hicks and the comms team to say that the DOJ had come up with this memo so that they could justify the firing of Comey.”

She continued, “I was really, really surprised that he would implicate himself. That’s when you know someone is mentally challenged when they would even jeopardize their own livelihood by saying things that are just insane at times.”

She added, “They prep him to lie every day.”

