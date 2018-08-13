Omarosa: Trump ‘Has Some Serious Mental Impairment’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” former White House staffer and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman said President Donald Trump “has some serious mental impairment.”

On president Donald Trump critical tweet about her, Manigault Newman said, “I think it’s sad with all of the things going on in the country that he would take time out to insult me and to insult my intelligence. This is his pattern with African-Americans. He doesn’t know how to control himself. It’s actually really sad to watch him become unhinged, no pun intended.”

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

She continued, “In 2013 Donald Trump was sharp. I aspired to be like him. I patterned myself after him when I went on the “Apprentice” to try to win the opportunity to run one of his companies but the president, he’s different than the person I met back in 2003. He has some serious mental impairment. I’m not a doctor.”

She added, “He would say one thing in the morning and as a part of the comms team would he would go and formulate a plan, a communications plan to implement, by that afternoon he will have tweeted something without telling us completely contradictory of what he said in the morning and it would not help advance the policy that people worked on for months and months and months.”

