Rudy Giuliani Teases ‘Big Week’ in the Mueller Investigation

During a Monday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani discussed the ongoing Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

As the interview concluded, Giuliani said it “should be a big week” for the investigation.

He added, “I think [Mueller] will give us a decision this week on our counter-proposal. We’re coming down to his looking really bad by interfering in the election and I think he’s gotta get it over with by the beginning or early September.”

