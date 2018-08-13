Scalise: Democrats ‘Basically Want To Repeal ICE’ – ‘Want To Raise Taxes’

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) argued Democrats “basically want to repeal ICE. They want to raise taxes.”

Scalise said, “The Democrats don’t have an agenda. They want to — basically want to repeal ICE. They want to raise taxes. They want to reverse course from the successes we’ve been having working with Donald Trump. And that’s not an agenda. That, frankly — that’s not something the American people embrace. And I — look, I think we need to keep working hard to get this economy moving again, to expose the problems that we’ve already uncovered, and keep going after the facts.”

