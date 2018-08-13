WATCH: Teen Pushed from 60-Foot Bridge into Water

A teenager suffered serious injuries after her friend reportedly pushed her from a 60-foot bridge in Washington state on Tuesday, according to a video of the incident.

A family friend allegedly came up from behind to push Jordan Holgerson, 16, before she plunged off the edge of a 60-foot bridge in Moulton Falls overlooking the Lewis River in Yacolt on Wednesday, KOIN reported.

Although there is a sign posted at the Moulton Falls bridge warning people not to jump off it, many people make the leap. Jordan had considered jumping off the bridge but decided against it before the friend allegedly came up from behind, causing Jordan to plunge 60 feet into the river.

“She said no in the video,” Jordan’s sister, Vanessa, said. “And then she pushed her.”

The Daily Mail reported that the fall caused Jordan to suffer from five broken ribs, a bruised esophagus, air bubbles in her chest, an injured trachea, and a punctured lung. She left the hospital Thursday evening and is recovering at home.

“I think she tried to do it jokingly and didn’t think what could have happened,” Vanessa said. “You don’t really play around at 60 feet.”

But Jordan’s other sister, Kaytlin, feels that her friend should suffer consequences for what she did to her sister.

“I think the girl that pushed her should have some sort of consequence because you won’t learn your lesson if you think you can could do that again and think it will be fine,” Kaytlin said.

Clark County Fire Chief Ben Peeler said it is against the law to jump from the bridge, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident to determine whether the friend should be charged with a crime.

Kristie Morgan, Jordan’s aunt, set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Jordan’s medical expenses. As of Monday afternoon, the page raised $865 out of its $5,000 goal.